Covid claims HBL PSL

KARACHI: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was on Thursday postponed for an indefinite period after three more players of two different teams tested positive for COVID, taking the overall tally to seven.
The issue further complicated when Karachi Kings Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian pulled out of the event.