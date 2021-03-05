close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 5, 2021

Covid claims HBL PSL

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 5, 2021

KARACHI: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was on Thursday postponed for an indefinite period after three more players of two different teams tested positive for COVID, taking the overall tally to seven.

The issue further complicated when Karachi Kings Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian pulled out of the event.

Latest News

More From Top Story