Junior National Tennis C’ship in semi-finals stage

LAHORE: As many as 16 matches were played on the third day of the Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 here at the PLTA Courts on Thursday.
In the U-18 quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Zalan Khan 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, Uzair Khan beat Farman Shakeel 7-6, 6-2, Hamid Israr beat Nalain Abbas 6-4, 7-5, and Hasheesh Kumar beat Ahmad Nael 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
In the U-14 quarterfinals, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Haroon Arshad 4-0, 4-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Hamza Roman 4-0, 4-0 and Asad Zaman beat Ameer Mazari 4-0, 4-1.
In U-12 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas beat Abubakar Talha 0-4, 4-1, 4-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-0, 4-2 and Hamza Roman beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-2.