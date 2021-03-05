Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Day Men’s Tennis from March 19

KARACHI: The 1st Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Day Men’s Tennis Championship will be held at the Hard Courts of Hyderabad Gymkhana from March 19.

The event carrying a prize purse of Rs200,000 will have the country’s 13 top players vying for honours in singles and doubles events.

According to the format, 13 top ranked players will get direct entry while two players will join the main draw after playing qualification round and there is one wild card.

The organisers will provide board and lodging to all out station main draw players.

Those who have confirmed participation are Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Abid, Shazad Khan, Ahmed Chodhry, Barkatullah, Heera Ashiq, and Yousuf Khalil.