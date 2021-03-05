ECB names Cindy Butts as chair of cricket equity panel

LONDON: Cindy Butts has been appointed by the England and Wales Cricket Board as the chair of the new Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which is examining issues related to race and fairness in the game.

There have been some troubling claims made in the past 12 months, with ex-England batsman Michael Carberry saying racism is “rife” in the sport while Azeem Rafiq alleged he was racially discriminated against while with Yorkshire.

Claims of institutional racism at the ECB have been led by former international umpire John Holder and aspiring umpire Ish Dawood, leading to a new commission being set-up in November with an independent chair and members. The commission — led by Butts, who has substantial experience in senior roles spanning governance, inclusion and equity across the justice and policing sectors, and is a member of the board of trustees of Kick It Out — will look at the evidence of inequalities and discrimination of all forms and identify the actions the ECB need to take.

ECB chair Ian Watmore said: “The creation of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket is an important step in our ambition to make cricket a game for everyone. Cindy is extremely well-qualified to lead this work and will bring empathy, rigour and practical experience to the deliberations and recommendations of the commission.”

In announcing the formation of a commission five months ago, the ECB also confirmed a new code of conduct was in the process of being finalised and would be introduced before the start of the 2021 domestic season.

Butts, who will lead the process to appoint independent commissioners, said: “I’m excited to be bringing together my lifelong love of cricket with my passion for equity and inclusion, to lead this work for the ECB.

“Over the coming months we will be looking to hear from a wide range of people who share a love of cricket, whether as spectators, players, coaches or administrators both present and past.

“While it’s important we preserve the best of cricket’s traditions, it is also important we identify ways it can evolve and innovate to attract and welcome diverse communities who can make an impact in all areas. I am committed to ensuring that cricket has a bright future in this country.”