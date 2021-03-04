Sialkot DPO transferred

SIALKOT: District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hasan Asad Alvi was transferred on Wednesday with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the government of Punjab, Alvi has been directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD). It is worth-mentioning that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered the transfer of the DPO Sialkot and other officials of the civil administration and the police after taking notice of the law-and-order situation and other mismanagement in the by-election of NA-75, Daska, on February 19.