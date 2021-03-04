Two more corona patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Two more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Wednesday.

The Nishtar Hospital officials said that total 66 corona patients were under treatment at the hospital, including 22 positive, 24 suspects and 20 negative. The divisional health authorities confirmed that 698 corona tests were conducted in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran at public and private hospitals during the last 24 hours and out of them 35 patients tested corona positive. Similarly, 521 corona tests were conducted and 35 of them tested corona positive in Multan district.

Likewise, 45 corona tests were conducted and one patient tested positive in Khanewal district while no patient tested corona positive in Lodhran.

Price-hike irks masses: The civil society has expressed concern over ever increasing prices of daily use items. The people during a The News public poll said that they were facing problems due to ever increasing prices of various commodities. They said that price-hike had crushed them. Traders and exporters also expressed their concern and said that it was difficult for them to run their businesses. Punjab Labour Alliance chairman Ghazi Ahmed Hassan said that the price-hike had created unrest among the masses. The people demanded the government take notice of the issue.

Gymkhana Club to be established: The divisional administration on Wednesday finally decided establishment of Gymkhana Club, close to South Punjab Administrative Secretariat, at an area of 100-Kanal.

It was informed by Commissioner and Chairman of Gymkhana Club Javed Akhtar Mahmood while presiding over a first meeting of the Board of Governors of the Gymkhana. He told that the membership had been started after the formal registration of the name of Multan Gymkhana. In this connection, 100-Kanal land had been allotted for the construction of Multan Gymkhana on Mati Til Road. He said that the task for the logo designing of the Gymkhana had been assigned to the Bahauddin Zakariya University Fine Arts Department. Lifetime membership, honorary membership and membership fee were also discussed in the meeting.