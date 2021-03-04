Two dead in Gujranwala accidents

GUJRANWALA: Two people died in separate road accidents here on Wednesday. Imran of Gakhar was going on a motorcycle when a pick-up hit him at Ladhewala Warraich, killing him on the spot. In another incident, Ismail was crushed to death by a vehicle on the GT Road.

GIRL RAPED: A 14-year-old girl was raped at Ladhewala Warraich on Wednesday. The girl went to the shop of accused Nadeem who later took her to his house and allegedly raped her.

Speedy relief: Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has said that his office is the best forum to get speedy relief. He expressed these views during his visit to the regional office here on Wednesday. He said that any person who had complaint against Wapda, Sui gas, Nadra, Passport office, National Bank, postal services, State Life Insurance and other federal government departments and services could lodge his application or compliant on plain paper free of cost.