PDM is fighting for the rights of people: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE: The PDM is fighting for the rights of people and all stakeholders have to sit together and think about where Pakistan stands today.

This was said by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and PML-N Central Vice President Hamza Shahbaz while talking with the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday. “Even after three years, inflation is not going away. Last year, we paid interest from our own resources,” he said, adding that even the government is not capable to collect garbage from the city.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has given a good decision on the Daska election, he said and maintained that similarly every institution will have to do its best. He said if the government spokespersons continue to lie on TV shows, the situation will not be improved.