Thu Mar 04, 2021
A
APP
March 4, 2021

‘Career counselling centres to be set up in Punjab’

National

LAHORE: Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said career counselling centers will be set up in educational institutions of Punjab to guide students besides launching a web portal soon. He was giving an interview to the FM radio and web TV of Lahore College for Women University during his visit to the Department of Mass Communication on Wednesday.

