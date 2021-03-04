IGP pins badges to 16 promoted police officials

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur-Rehman on Wednesday pinned the badges to 16 police officials for their promotion in next ranks.

A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office and IGP formally pinned badges to the 16 newly promoted officials. DIG (Head Quarter) Muhammad Saleem, DIG (security) Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar attended the ceremony.

DSP Sardar Mustafa promoted to grade-18; four Inspectors Muhammad Zahid, Shoukat Hussain, Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Aslam have been promoted to grade-17.

Eleven sub-inspectors Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Idress, Muhammad Raiz, Shah Nazer, Abudl Rasheed, Muhammad Gulstan, Sultan Mehmood, Ghulam Asghar Kiyani, Naveed Akhtar, Rajab Ali, Javed Iqbal have been promoted to grade-16.

The IGP congratulated these police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

Islamabad police chief said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens. The feelings on promotion cannot be described in the words, the IGP said and greeted all the officials.