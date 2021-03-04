Tree plantation campaign launched

MARDAN: Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a tree plantation drive at the Ameer Mohammad Khan Media Colony under the Clean Green Pakistan campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, Assistant Commissioner Saman Abbas, District Forest Officer Shah Hussain Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrish Nigar, Mardan Press Club President Lutfullah Lutaf, General Secretary Mohammad Riaz Mayar, other officer-bearers and members of the press club were also present.

The participants vowed to work for the improvement of the environment in Mardan. The commissioner said that every citizen should play a role in making Pakistan clean and green.

He said planting trees made the environment cleaner and also reduced air pollution. He said the tree plantation is joint responsibility of all to create a conducive environment for future generations.

Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif said the administration planned to plant saplings throughout all tehsils of the district.

Assistant Commissioner Saman Abbas said that plantation benefitted society and ensured a healthy environment for the coming generations.

District Forest Officer Shah Hussain Khan said that 3,80,000 trees of different types would be planted in Mardan region in the current spring plantation campaign.