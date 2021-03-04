Imran to seek confidence vote from Parliament: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from Parliament following the government’s setback in the Senate polls, Geo News reported.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad along with other PTI leaders, including Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, and Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, among others.

Speaking to journalists, Qureshi said Khan, in consultation with other PTI members, has decided to seek a vote of confidence from Parliament. “Today was a sad day for democracy,” the foreign minister said after PTI candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost the Senate’s general seat from Islamabad to PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani.

He said after a video of Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son Haider Ali Gillani surfaced last night, his true self was exposed.

“Those who claimed to be the champions of democracy have trampled upon it,” Qureshi said, adding that opposition leaders have come together to practice “the politics of escapism”.