Residents block road as another man ‘target-killed’ in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Gang area in Salazai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday. Locals said that unknown persons opened fire on Jan Badshah, a resident of Gang area in Salarzai tehsil.

He received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. After his funeral prayer, the residents gathered and blocked the Khar-Munda road at Farsh point for traffic to protest the ongoing target-killing in Bajaur tribal district.

Speaking to protesters, Jamaat-e-Islami, Bajaur chapter, deputy chief Qari Abdul Majeed, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Gul Karim Khan Salazai and others said that target-killing was going on from the last several months but the government and law enforcing agencies had become silent spectators to the issue.

They urged the government and law enforcers to arrest the target-killers, extortionists and other criminals and put a halt to the prevailing lawlessness in the district. They also demanded the arrest of killers of Jan Badshah forthwith. Later, the protesters opened the road for traffic after Assistant Commissioner, Khar, Fazal Rahim held successful talks with them.