SHC tells chief secy to expedite payment of KDA ex-employees’ dues

The Sindh High Court directed the chief secretary on Tuesday to expedite the process for approval of a summary with regard to the payment of the Karachi Development Authority’s retired employees’ outstanding pension dues.

The direction came during the hearing of petitions pertaining to the payment of outstanding dues of more than 1,000 retired employees of the authority. The court, at a previous hearing, had directed the Sindh government to consider a KDA proposal for the grant of a Rs844.159 million loan for clearing the outstanding dues of its retired employees.

The additional advocate general informed a division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar that a summary for the grant of a loan for the payment of pensionary dues to the employees of the KDA had been forwarded to the chief minister.

Taking the statement on record, the high court directed the chief secretary to expedite the proceedings and make some efforts to ensure that the order on the summary was passed by the chief minister at an early date.

Regarding an official assignee report with regard to the payment of dues, the court directed the petitioners’ counsel to look into the report, and if required one more meeting would be convened between them in which they would finalise the actual percentage liable to be paid as arrears on account of pensionary dues as well.

The court observed that they would also bifurcate the amount of NIT for the retried employees, and the rest of the amount would be left for employees who were already in service.