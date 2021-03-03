Pollen count increasing earlier than usual

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of a rapid increase in pollen concentration in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to early increase in temperature, and has projected a further increase in the count during the coming days.

Pollen is likely to attain peak in Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the second fortnight of March, making it imperative for patients of pollen allergy to accordingly take precautionary measures.

The most abundant pollen types in Islamabad are from 8 plant species (i.e., paper mulberry, acacia, eucalyptus, pines, grasses, cannabis, dandelion, and Alternaria). Of all these plants, paper mulberry accounts for about 97% of the total pollen and its concentration touches extreme limits of around 45,000 per cubic meter of air at the peak of the blossom season.

“The PMS will publish pollen concentration data on its website (www.pmd.gov.pk) and disseminate the same on the print and electronic media throughout the pollen season. The public can send their queries regarding pollen count to [email protected],” a press release informs.