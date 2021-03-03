Saifullah seeks govt’s support in improving tennis infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan is all set to host prestigious Davis Cup World Group I tie against Japan from Friday, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan Tuesday stressed the need for extending the tennis courts across the country to help future generations compete against the best in the world.

“If today we are playing against the Asian No 1 nation that has already conquered the world by winning the first women singles Grand Slam of the year (Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open title), the country should take pride in it. Japan is tennis powerhouse in the world and we are competing against them for World Group qualifiers. This is a great achievement and possibly a pinnacle of Pakistan sports. Tennis is played in the 206 countries around the globe and competing against the best is not a small achievement,” Salim Saifullah said.

He questioned that for how long icon players like Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan would go on to carry this burden.

“Both the players have made the nation proud by helping us reach this stage. The tennis federation fully backed them and they have kept us in the hunt. Now there is a need for systematic development of players and that is not possible without active participation of community, city, provincial and federal governments. Best tennis facilities are need of the hour. The local governments must establish these facilities for emerging players in the respective region as the activity would ensure systematic growth of talent and sufficient backup pool.”

The PTF president was hopeful about federal government’s active participation in highlighting the tennis cause. “The tennis federation is facing problems when it comes to generating finances to support the game. Organizing such a high-profile events is not an easy job. It requires lots of finances as attracting sponsors for the closed-door sports events during these testing times is not an easy task. We have been promised by Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza about government’s financial backing for the tie. As the Davis Cup tie draws nearer, we are hopeful the government would announce financial assistance.”

Saifullah also urged the industrialists to grab the opportunity coming their way in the shape of tennis-ball manufacturing. “I think a few would be knowing that we have to spend hefty amount to import tennis balls of good quality. Sialkot’s industrialists could invest in tennis-ball manufacturing business to earn heavy revenue by exporting the tennis balls. The government should also allow duty-free import of machinery required for the purpose.”

The PTF president wished the best of luck to Pakistan team for the tie.

“I am sure that two tennis legends — Aisam and Aqeel — would make all-out efforts to earn laurels for the country. The pair have done it numerous times in the past and I wish them best of luck too this time again.”