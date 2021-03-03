PHF directors complete term

LAHORE: Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Olympian Muhammad Asif Bajwa hosted a farewell function in honor of the outgoing Director Operations of PHF Camp Office Karachi Lieutenant Colonel R Saif-ur-Rehman, Director Project Olympian Iftikhar Syed and Director Admin Wasiq Ahmed.

The event was attended by Junior Hockey Team Head Coach Olympian Danish Kaleem, Director Admin Junaid Khan, KHA Secretary Haider Hussain and Junior Team Video Analyst Abuzar Amrao besides employees of PHF Camp Office Karachi.

Bajwa while paying tributes to the three outgoing directors for their services to PHF said that they will always remember the services rendered by them for PHF.

The three outgoing directors expressed their gratitude to the PHF Secretary General.