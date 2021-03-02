KP ex-governor’s family held hostage, robbed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A robbery took place at the house of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ali Muhammad Jan Aurakzai in Rawalpindi Monday. Aurakzai’s family was held hostage at gunpoint by the robbers who looted Rs300,000 in cash, prize bonds and gold worth Rs420,000 from his house. A case was registered on the former governor’s complaint. The police said raids are being conducted to find the culprits and a search operation has also been initiated in nearby areas.