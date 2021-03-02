Player tested positive for corona: Islamabad, Quetta match rescheduled

KARACHI: The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators has been postponed after a player from the United’s squad tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confirming to Geo News, said that the match will would be played at the same time, 7pm tomorrow. In the statement, the PCB said that the coronavirus test results of players from both squads have come back negative. “This is being done to ensure players from both sides get time to prepare for the game,” it said. Moreover, the PCB said that the tickets for the match that have already been bought can be used to watch the match live tomorrow. Following the incident, Ahmed asked everyone to remember him in their prayers, thanking people for their kind messages.