close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
March 2, 2021

Player tested positive for corona: Islamabad, Quetta match rescheduled

Top Story

NR
News Report
March 2, 2021

KARACHI: The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators has been postponed after a player from the United’s squad tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confirming to Geo News, said that the match will would be played at the same time, 7pm tomorrow. In the statement, the PCB said that the coronavirus test results of players from both squads have come back negative. “This is being done to ensure players from both sides get time to prepare for the game,” it said. Moreover, the PCB said that the tickets for the match that have already been bought can be used to watch the match live tomorrow. Following the incident, Ahmed asked everyone to remember him in their prayers, thanking people for their kind messages.

Latest News

More From Top Story