Video song to raise awareness on justice with children

Islamabad:As part of an effort to raise awareness on justice with children and reformative justice, a culture-sensitive video song 'Urdh Ja' was launched on Monday.

A civil society organisation – Group Development Pakistan (GDP) - working on protecting and promoting child rights and strengthening child protection and justice with children across Pakistan – engaged Pakistani youth to create the video. The song is sung and written by Asfar Hussain who is an iconic Pakistani singer recognised and promoted by various record labels in the country; he is also known for his interest in child rights issues. Misbah Uddin, a young producer, composer and instrumentalist, co-created the song with Asfar. The video was made by Slugline, a new company created by young students, who had also produced ‘Begunah’, a mini-web series on Child Justice, in collaboration with the federal Ministry of Law and Justice and GDP, with support from the British High Commission.

The video song creatively features the journey of a child involved in drugs trafficking due to various personal circumstances, and his journey towards recovery and healing. The juvenile court is seen as a state institution supporting the child in his rehabilitation process.

After launching the video song, the participants who comprised children, mental health specialists, media, young lawyer, teachers and CSOs discussed reformative justice and how arts such as music and poetry could contribute to raising awareness on such difficult topics.

Ehsan Ghani, ex general coordinator for NACTA and current convener for Margalla Book Club, a group of volunteers gathered to discuss and share music and literature, was the guest of honor and he shared his views on youth and children’s engagement for justice reform and how poetry and music could contribute to such a transformative agenda.

GDP believes in empowering Pakistani youth and engaging them to promote child rights and positive citizenry. This video song is produced to collectively work towards the rehabilitation and reintegration of children in contact and conflict with the law, always abiding by the best interest of the child.