close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2021

Youth killed, two hurt in accident in Jhang

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2021

JHANG: A youth died while two others sustained injuries in an accident near Ayub Chowk on Sunday. Reportedly, three friends, Hamza Shahid, Muhammad Arslan and Zeeshan Salam, were on their way home

when suddenly their bike collided with a truck on Sargodha Road. As a result, Hamza died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

Latest News

More From Pakistan