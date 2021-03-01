Youth killed, two hurt in accident in Jhang

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: A youth died while two others sustained injuries in an accident near Ayub Chowk on Sunday. Reportedly, three friends, Hamza Shahid, Muhammad Arslan and Zeeshan Salam, were on their way home
when suddenly their bike collided with a truck on Sargodha Road. As a result, Hamza died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.