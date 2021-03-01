Peshawar win judo competition

LAHORE: Peshawar won the first ever judo competition played at Gabin Jabba Swat.

Peshawar with two gold and two silver medals got the first position. Merged District with one gold, one silver got second position.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums, and Youth Affairs Department and Swat District administration organised the first ever snow judo competition at Gabin Jabba Swat in collaboration with Provincial Judo Association and Pakistan Judo Federation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association, an affiliated body of the Pakistan Judo Federation, conducted the championship.

The event was organized from February 26 to 28 in 5 different categories of Men (-50Kg,-60Kg, -70Kg,-90Kg and open Weight at Gabin Jabba Swat.

In the Championship, Peshawar, Mardan, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Malakand and DI Khan along with New Merged District with more than 50 athletes participated.