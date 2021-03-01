Mansha Bomb, sons booked for extortion bid

LAHORE: Police have registered a case against Mansha Bomb and his sons for extorting money from an overseas Pakistani and trying to occupy his plot.

The sons of Mansha Bomb allegedly demanded Rs2 million extortion from an overseas Pakistan, Jamil. On non-payment of the money, the accused tried to occupy Jamil's plot and demolished the walls on the plot. The accused also stole valuables from a room on the plot. On the directions of the CPO Lahore, the case was registered against ManshaBomb and his sons while the possession of the plot was returned to the expat. In another operation against the qabza mafia, more than 58 kanals of government land worth crores of rupees was retrieved from land grabbers in the Kahna area.