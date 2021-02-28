PTI can’t bring change even in 1,000 years: Siraj

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that the PTI government did not fulfill a single promise made with the people of the South Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, the JI ameer demanded the government give details how much funds it had spent on coronavirus in the South Punjab. He said that the agriculture sector had been completely destroyed in the South Punjab.

Siraj said that all the previous governments promised to make the South Punjab a province but no government fulfilled the promise. No major project had been seen in the South Punjab especially in Multan till date, he said. The South Punjab consists of 11 districts where feudal politics strongly grips the region, which was the hurdle in the way of human development, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that there was disappointment on the faces of the youth of the South Punjab.

The government had snatched smiles from the faces of the people, he added. Even if this government gets even 1,000 years, it could not bring change in the country, he claimed.

He said that inflation had made the lives of the people miserable. Sirajul Haq said that there was no rule of law or democracy in the country. The JI wants to free the people from the clutches of the corrupt politicians.