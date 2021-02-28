Hamza Shahbaz released from jail after 20 months

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz got a hero’s welcome when he was released from Kot Lakhpat jail on Saturday after being incarcerated for 20 months during a money laundering investigation, Geo News reported.

His bail was approved by the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, but he was released after Rs10 million in surety bonds were verified. Hamza, addressing workers after his release, said the government, despite its “political vendetta” for nearly three years, could still not prove “even a penny of corruption” against the PML-N leadership.

The PML-N had prepared well in advance for the party leader’s release as 12 different camps were set up across Lahore to welcome him. Arrangements were made to welcome the PML-N leader from jail and bring him back to his residence in the form of a rally. PML-N workers, carrying drums and showering rose petals danced and celebrated for hours outside the jail in anticipation of his release. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived outside Kot Lakhpat, where she received her cousin. Stepping out of his vehicle for a moment, Hamza addressed workers, who chanted and cheered enthusiastically throughout his speech.

Hamza said the government officials were “lying to the people” with their claims on television of having evidence of graft against the opposition. “They ask for cuts from officials,” he alleged. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government had set the “worst example” of seeking “revenge” — “they could not find anything on Rana Sanaullah, so they framed him in a narcotics case”.

The allegations levelled against the PML-N leadership are based on assumptions, he claimed, adding that when the government “failed” in proving corruption against the opposition, Khan “turned his anger towards the people and hiked up prices”. “In three years, the PTI government has been fully exposed in front of the people,” he said. Maryam, too, criticised the government.

Reacting to their remarks, information minister Shibli Faraz tweeted: “They impoverished the people of Pakistan and lined their pockets. Those who ruthlessly usurped money of the nation today are stubbornly saying that not a single penny of corruption has been proved against them. Those who fixed the rates of chickens and eggs are talking big today.”

Faraz also said the elders of Hamza and Maryam Nawaz “destroyed the morality of the nation by promoting the culture of corruption” in the country. He then said Hamza Shahbaz should ask his “fugitive uncle (Nawaz Sharif)” to return home. You (Hamza) are still on bail, [but you are] talking as if you have been acquitted. Discuss court business in court, not the media.”