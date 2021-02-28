Two â€˜TTP terroristsâ€™ killed in Sukkur operation, claims CTD

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police has claimed killing two suspected terrorists during an alleged encounter in the Sukkur region of Sindh.

According to a press release issued by the CTD spokesperson, the encounter took place after the CTD along an intelligence agency got information about the arrival of members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistanâ€™s Noor Islam group in Sindh for a potential terror activity.

Monitoring the suspects, a team conducted a raid within the limits of the Patni Police Station on the night between Friday and Saturday. The area was cordoned off in order to arrest the terrorists.

The press release said that the suspects opened fire at the police party intending to kill the police; however, both the suspects were killed after the police fired back.

The suspects were identified as Wilayat Zaib, son of Nooran Zaib, and Shah Mehmood, son of Paiwand Khan.

The spokesperson said that according to the intelligence information, the suspects were affiliated with the Noor Islam group of the TTP South Waziristan, and they had been involved in various terror activities in South Waziristan and the Shangla district, including blowing up a police mobile that claimed the lives of five policemen, and multiple hand grenade attacks on military check posts in South Waziristan.

This was the first major operation of the CTD after the recent encounter in Karachiâ€™s Shah Latif area in which one suspected terrorist was killed and five others were wounded on February 8.