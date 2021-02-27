Ammara Khan says will facilitate public after taking charge as DG PDA

PESHAWAR: Ammara Khan who took charge as the first-ever female director general of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) here Friday said her main task will be to overcome issues to facilitate the public.

Talking to The News, she said this is an opportunity to serve the people during her first posting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “I have served during my whole civil service career in Punjab, including my hometown Lahore,” she added.

Ammara Khan said she met the chief minister, chief secretary and local government minister in Peshawar on the first day of her new job and received guidance about the task ahead. “The chief secretary guided me and I now have an idea as to what needs to be done,” she pointed out.

Ammara Khan said she had earlier served in civic bodies such as Rawalpindi Development Authority and Lahore Development Authority. “I was the director general of Rawalpindi Development Authority before my posting to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the head of PDA and, therefore, am familiar with this kind of work. We have to facilitate the public by resolving their problems,” she argued.

When asked that she was being confused with her namesake Ammara Khattak, she replied that it has happened in the past as well. “I was congratulated when Ammara Khattak was appointed as the first deputy commissioner in KP at Abbottabad and I had to clarify that it isn’t me but my batch-mate. We were together during training, but she is Ammara Khattak and I am Ammara Khan,” she remarked.