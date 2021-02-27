Workshop on self-assessment report held

Islamabad : Adopting a systemic Continuous Improvement paradigm, the office of Quality Enhancement Cell at Fatima Jinnah Women University organized its annual Workshop on Self-Assessment Report Writing for the new Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD programmes offered at the university and affiliated colleges here on Tuesday.

The workshop started with a welcome address by Dr. Huma Ayub, Additional Director, QEC. Dr. Farrukh Idress, Director Quality Assurance, FAST-National University of Computer and Engineering Sciences Islamabad trained the departmental programme team members of the university on the purposes and processes of Self-Assessment Review and on report writing skills.

Dr. Farrukh Idress emphasized using Outcome Based Evaluation (OBE) mechanism for designing programmes, developing courses, and for program and course assessment and review. The participants were provided a hands-on training to formulate learning outcomes for students at their respective programme and course levels, and to align the outcomes with the programme and course objectives and the students assessment and evaluation mechanism. Using learning outcomes serves the purpose of assessing not only the students, but also the quality of the courses, instruction, and learning offered in the programme, which is crucial to ascertain and improve the quality of a programme.

The one-day training also highlighted the important issues and factors that need to be focused on for implementing a continuous self-improvement mechanism within institutions of higher education.