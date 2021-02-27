LHC CJ lays foundation of Punjab Judicial Academy’s KSK campus

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday laid the foundation stone of Phase-II of Punjab Judicial Academy at Kala Shah Kaku.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice said continuous education and training of the members of the judiciary was important as the law was not static and there were changes with time.

He said the main objective of establishing the judicial academy was to provide best learning opportunities to the judges. He said in the infrastructure of the academy it was necessary to provide everything which the learners needed. All kinds of facilities, including accommodation facility, are in the infrastructural model of the Kala Shah Kaku campus.

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Atir Mehmood, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Goral were also present at the ceremony. Earlier, the chief architect of Punjab gave a briefing on the project of Kala Shah Kaku campus.