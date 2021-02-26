Pakistan’s largest commercial automobile manufacturing company

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARCAHI: Hinopak Motors has recently launched its New Hino 500 Series, based on its exclusive research and expertise, keeping in view Pakistan’s environment and the customers’ requirements.
Equipped with unique and state-of-the-art features, such as safety, a powerful and fuel efficient engine, durable and reliable chassis help overcome the most arduous terrains, contributing to the economy, in a secure and protected manner.***