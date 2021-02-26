Abbottabad cops to get health facility

ABBOTTABAD: An agreement was signed with private health facilities on Thursday for healthcare facilities and medicines on discounted rates for policemen and their families in the district.

District Police Officer Zahoor Babar signed the documents in this regard. A few days ago, DIG Hazara Mirvais Niaz met the representatives of private hospitals where it was decided that medical cards would be issued to all the police employees in eight districts of Hazara by the respective DPOs.

The DIG Hazara had declared that every effort would be made for the improvement of working conditions of the police force.

He said they had also planned incentives for the cops and their families in education.