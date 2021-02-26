Xi boasts of ‘miracle’

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday declared his country had achieved the “human miracle” of eliminating extreme poverty, though questions continue to surround the Communist Party’s criteria for making the claim.

In a glitzy ceremony in Beijing, Xi bestowed medals on officials from rural communities, some wearing traditional ethnic-minority attire, and promised to share this “Chinese example”

with other developing nations. “No other country can lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in such a short time,” Xi said.