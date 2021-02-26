Financial planning

The University of Peshawar (UoP) has announced to stop all promotions and the recruitment process. In order to reduce its operating cost, the university has also announced that future employees won’t be entitled to a pension after their retirement. One believes that these are good steps that the education institution has taken to reduce its cost. There are some steps that the institution can follow to increase its income. At present, the university has allotted large houses to its teaching staff. It can convert these bungalows into high-rise apartment buildings. This step will help it use the available land for some commercial purposes in partnership with a third party.

The university has a large sports ground and a swimming pool that are not used. It should use these assets to increase its income.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar