‘NAB committed to logical conclusion of mega corruption cases’

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said that NAB is absolutely committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by utilising all its resources and by adopting the “Accountability for All” policy.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review performance of regional bureaus of anti-graft body at NAB Headquarters. During the meeting, it was informed that on the directions of the NAB chairman, the cases of NAB are vigorously pursued by NAB Investigation Officers (IOs) and Prosecutors in the courts.

It was informed that Accountability Court Karachi has announced judgment in reference No 02/2018. The accused Nisar Moari, Sultan Qamar, Imran Afzal, Haji Wali Muhammad Shaukat Hussain and Abdul Manan were granted 7 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and fine of Rs10 million each and 2 years additional in case of failure to pay fine, except accused Abdul Manan, who is absconding, was awarded 3 years. Accused Nisar Morai further awarded 4 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs0.5 million.