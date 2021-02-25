One killed, 10 injured in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and his brother miraculously escaped unhurt when his rivals allegedly opened fire on them in Yarak village on Wednesday.

Locals said that a blood feud had been running between the families of Sikandar Khan, a resident of Jandar village, and Ikramullah Marwat, a resident of Wanda Jandar.

They said that the former along with his two sons Gulo Khan and Nawab Khan allegedly opened fire on Ikramullah Marwat and his brother Inamullah Marwat.

As a result, Inamullah Marwat received multiple bullet injuries and later succumbed to his wounds. However, Ikramullah Marwat escaped unhurt.

The police have registered a case against Sikandar and his sons on the report of Ikramullah Marwat.

Meanwhile, 10 persons were injured when two groups traded fire over a land dispute in Raghasar area in the merged tribal tehsil Darazinda.

The Rescue 1122 medical and emergency teams rushed to the area and shifted the injured to a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan after providing medical first aid to the wounded persons.