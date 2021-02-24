Man kills daughter for ‘honour’ in Gujranwala

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A man killed his daughter over ‘honour’ at Emanabad, Tuesday.
Reportedly, Khushi Muhammad doubted that his daughter (A) was having illicit relations with a youth.
On the day of the incident, he exchanged harsh words with his daughter and in a fit of rage he hit her head with a strong stick, leaving her dead on the spot.