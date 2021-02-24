close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

Man kills daughter for ‘honour’ in Gujranwala

National

GUJRANWALA: A man killed his daughter over ‘honour’ at Emanabad, Tuesday.

Reportedly, Khushi Muhammad doubted that his daughter (A) was having illicit relations with a youth.

On the day of the incident, he exchanged harsh words with his daughter and in a fit of rage he hit her head with a strong stick, leaving her dead on the spot.

