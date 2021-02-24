Badge pinning ceremony for 10 DSPs held

LAHORE:The badge pinning ceremony of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was held at Capital City Chief Lahore office on Tuesday. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with retired Additional IG Police (former CCPO Lahore) Ahmad Raza Tahir pinned badges of the rank of DSP on as many as ten promoted inspectors and expressed best wishes for their future professional career.

CCPO Lahore congratulated all the promoted officers and said that departmental promotion not only upgrades the rank but also enhances responsibilities of the officer to serve the humanity with more dedication and professionalism. Commander Lahore Police and ex-Additional IG, formally pinned badges to the newly-promoted DSPs including Hafiz Abdul Majid, Hafiz Imran, Mustafa Hassan, Tariq Kiani, Saqlain Shah, Qadeer Bashir, Ameer Ali, Iftikhar Rasool, Rizwan Qadir and Inspector Sajjad Mehdi.

CCPO Lahore also visited Mayo Hospital Lahore to enquire about the health of under treatment Dolphin Squad personnel Ammar Yasir who had got injured in a road accident few days ago. CCPO also presented financial grant check to Ammar Yasir.