Du Plessis joins Quetta as Gayle’s replacement

KARACHI: South Africa’s most experienced batsman Faf du Plessis has joined Quetta Gladiators as cover for Chris Gayle who was scheduled to depart for the West Indies for joining his national side ahead of their home series against Sri Lanka.

Faf had been roped in as a partial replacement for Gayle already. He had made his PSL debut last year when he represented Peshawar Zalmi in the playoffs.