FPCCI appoints Qureshi

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Nasser Hayatt Maggo has appointed accomplished business and corporate leader Usama Qureshi on Pakistan-UK Business Council as its senior vice chairman for the year 2021, a statement said on Tuesday.

The council is mandated to facilitate and encourage the business community of Pakistan to promote bilateral trade, investment, business relations, and trade shows, it added.

Qureshi expressed his earnest desire to help local businesses in finding more export orders, investments, and joint ventures from the UK.

He views export-led growth essential for job creation and portraying a soft image of Pakistan.

Additionally, the FPCCI president has appointed Qureshi as the convener of its central standing committee on corporate relations and communications. He will be spearheading and consolidating corporate relations across all industries and regions of Pakistan, it added.