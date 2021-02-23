Rain, hailstorm lash Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Light shower accompanied by hailstorm lashed the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday evening breaking the long dry spell.

The rain started at about 8:10 pm continued for a short interval. It was accompanied by the hailstorm which created panic among the people. It rained for just a few minutes but turned the weather cold that had got warm for the last couple of weeks.

There were also reports of shower from other parts of the province as well. Weather pundits had predicted rain on Monday in different parts of the province. Met office forecast more rain during the night and cloudy weather for Tuesday.

According to farmers and agriculture experts the long dry spell that continued for about two months had caused damage to crops but also to the environment and rain was a must for better the yield of crops. Usually it rains in the months of January and February but this year the two months remained dry and cold.