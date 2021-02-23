Workshop Division wins Railways Inter Divisional Karate Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Workshop Division won the Railways Inter Divisional Karate Championship here Monday. Workshop secured 91 points to lift the trophy and was followed by Lahore division at second place with 73 points and Peshawar was third with 56 points. Tariq Mahmood of Railways Sports Board gave the trophy to the winning captain.