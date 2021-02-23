close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2021

Workshop Division wins Railways Inter Divisional Karate Championship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2021

LAHORE: Workshop Division won the Railways Inter Divisional Karate Championship here Monday. Workshop secured 91 points to lift the trophy and was followed by Lahore division at second place with 73 points and Peshawar was third with 56 points. Tariq Mahmood of Railways Sports Board gave the trophy to the winning captain.

