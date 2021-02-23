close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
AFP
February 23, 2021

Rohingya boat in distress

World

KUALA LUMPUR: A boat carrying dozens of Rohingya, including women and children, has broken down at sea and at least eight people have died, a rights group and the UN refugee agency said on Monday. Members of the persecuted Muslim minority regularly try to make perilous boat crossings to Malaysia to escape vast refugee camps in Bangladesh.

