Mon Feb 22, 2021
February 22, 2021

Bilawal stresses NAP implementation

National

February 22, 2021

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his condolences over the demise of five Pakistan Army’s soldiers in South and North Waziristan. Bilawal condemned the terrorist attacks on the security check- post in South Waziristan. He said the nation is proud of its armed forces. Complete implementation of National action plan is imperative for sustainable and long-term peace.

