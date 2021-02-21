Six die, five injured in DG Khan firing

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Six people were murdered while five others sustained injuries by the firing of a man, who was also later killed in a police encounter near Shah Sadar Din on Saturday.

The deceased included Mansoor Hussain, Habibullah, Ghulam Sarwar and Haji Lal Kareem, while the injured were identified as Musa Khan, Rahim Bakhsh, Ghulam Siddiq, Sughran Mai and Beebal Mai.

Meanwhile, DPO Umar Saeed claimed that the alleged killer was killed by the firing of police party. He told that the alleged killer was identified as Ghulam Fareed of Patti Sultan Lashari Shah Sadar Din.

Talking to media at the Teaching Hospital where dead bodies and injured persons had been shifted, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the tragic incident was reported at Pul Sheikhani while the heavy contingent of police had rushed to the spot. He said that it was too early to comment whether it was a tribal enmity or terrorist activity.