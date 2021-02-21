Training programme for livestock farmers concludes

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a four-day training programme on calf rearing and feedlot fattening, slaughtering techniques and visits of farm houses and slaughter houses for capacity building of livestock farmers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding session of the programme on Saturday and distributed certificates among participants while Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Project Director L&DD KP Dr Qazi Zia-ur-Rehman and 16 livestock farmers from KP were also present, said a press release.