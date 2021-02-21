Under privileged litigants prime focus of judicial system: PHC CJ

HARIPUR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan has said that underprivileged litigants were the prime focus of the entire judicial system and the bar and the bench must join hands to provide relief to the litigants.

He expressed these views while speaking to the participants of the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed judicial complex here on Saturday.

Judges of Peshawar High Court, district judiciary, office-bearers of bar rooms from across the Hazara division also attended the event.

Justice Qaiser said that he was in touch with the district judiciary and he was hopeful that the judges would perform their job well regarding the disposal of appeals and trials.

He urged the participants to disallow the corrupt elements entering their ranks together, and bring an end to the culture of touts.

Referring to the demands presented to him, he said that he was closely examining the demands of judicial complexes in Hazara division despite acute shortage of funds.

He announced issuing books for the library and some furniture for the bar room, computers and scanners for the judicial complex.

He formally inaugurated the newly constructed judicial complex, planted a sapling and went round different parts of the building.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Asif Khan, president High Court Bar Association Abbottabad bench Sardar Abdul Rauf, and president District Bar Haripur Syed Shahid Mehboob also spoke on the occasion.