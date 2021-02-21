Female suspect in TikTokers murder case sent to jail

A local court on Saturday remanded a female suspect in judicial custody in a case pertaining to the murder of four TikTokers who were killed in a drive-by shooting in the Garden area earlier in February.

The TikTokers - Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussain – were killed as unidentified armed men attacked their car near Anklesaria Hospital in the wee hours of February 1.

A District South judicial magistrate sent the female suspect, Sawera, who is also said to be a TikToker, on judicial remand till March 6 and sought the charge sheet from the investigation officer on the next hearing.

Sawera was taken into custody after clues based on the call data record (CDR) and location suggested her involvement in the case. According to the IO, she also had a fight with the slain Muskan.

The main suspect, Rehman Ali, is still at large while the case has been registered under the sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Nabi Bux police station.