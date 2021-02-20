Pervaiz Rasheed challenges rejection of election papers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rasheed on Friday approached the Lahore High Court’s appellate election tribunal against the rejection of his nomination papers for the Senate elections.

In his sppeal Rasheed said he had submitted nomination papers to contest Senate elections on general seats from Punjab, but an MPA filed objections against the acceptance of his nominations papers for being a Rs6.9 million defaulter of Punjab House.

He said that the returning officer gave him one day time to deposit the amount and he attempted to deposit the same but he had not been provided a bank account for the purpose. He said the returning officer had on February 18 rejected his nomination papers for not depositing the default amount.

He said the orders of the returning officer were illegal as he exceeded his powers and rejected his nomination papers. He pleaded with the tribunal to set aside the orders of the returning officer and accept his nomination papers for Senate elections. He also stated that he was ready to pay the default amount. It is pertinent to mention here that the tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed will hear the appeal on February 20 (today).