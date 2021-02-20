Governor okays appointment of three varsities’ VCs

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, as the chancellor of universities, has approved several summaries of the affairs of various universities of the province.

Maulana Mohammad Ragheb Hussain Naeemi, Ms Saleema Hashmi and Prof Dr Javed Iqbal were nominated as members of the Senate of Islamia University Bahawalpur. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday approved various summaries under which Syed Habib Bukhari was appointed as vice-chancellor of Kohsar University Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bilal Khan as VC of University of Chakwal and Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal as VC of Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib.

He also approved the service rules of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan and Women's University Multan. He, as the chancellor, also gave approval of rules and regulations for vacant posts of treasurer in University of Punjab, Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, Government College University, Lahore, Fatima Jinnah University, Rawalpindi, Islamia University Bahawalpur, University of Sargodha, Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan and Government College University, Faisalabad. Later, a delegation of University of Sialkot led by VC Dr Saeedul Hassan Chisti called on the Punjab governor at Governor’s House.

The Punjab governor said the PTI government believed in the supremacy of merit. He said he, as the chancellor, appointed all VCs of public sector universities on merit. He reiterated that as long as he held the office, he would uphold merit. He said that Sialkot is hub of industry and there was dire need of collaboration between the education sector and industry.

Rescue scouts: Punjab Governor launched the Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) Mobile App to provide online training to Rescue scouts for saving lives and promoting safety.

He said Rescue Service was among the few organisations which had gained the trust of the public and this was another initiative of the Rescue Service to serve the humanity. The initiatives of Rescue Cadet Corps and the App were taken following the vision of the prime minister to engage youths to establish healthy, safe, resilient, and more prosperous communities in the country.

The Punjab governor appreciated the Punjab Rescue DG and his team for the historic initiative of Rescue Cadet Corps through the App after establishment of 5,000 Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Punjab. He said in view of COVID-19, the App would be helpful for online registration, online community safety training, and online certification.

He emphasised that rescue scouts must be linked with different organisations like Tevta, business forum, and Akhuwat to give them further opportunities for the skill development leading to livelihood initiatives for prosperous communities in the country. Addressing the ceremony held to launch ‘RCC Mobile App’, at Governor’s House, he also acknowledged the services of the team of Punjab Information Technology Board for developing the App during COVID-19.

Punjab Rescue DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, PITB chairman and the PITB team which developed the App were also present. Earlier, the Punjab Rescue DG briefed the participants about the Rescue Cadet Corps and said that after successful establishment of CERTs across Punjab, Rescue Service had planned to train the first aiders in every home and youths in colleges and universities to make them socially responsible citizens.