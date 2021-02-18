Two more corona patients die

MULTAN: Two more COVIDD-19 patients died at Nishtar Hospital Multan on Wednesday.

Reportedly, more coronavirus patients are being admitted to the hospital.

According to health authorities, in public and private hospitals in Multan division some 980 people were tested for coronavirus and 24 of them tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-two patients tested positive in public hospitals of Multan district while four tested positive at private hospitals.

Some 586 people were tested for the virus in Multan district and two patients tested positive in Vehari out of 127 people.

No patient tested positive in Lodhran and Khanewal during the last 24 hours.

Students block traffic, demand online exam: Students from colleges and universities Wednesday blocked main Bosan Road by staging a sit-in and demanded online exams.

Scores of students gathered on Bosan Road and blocked the road for more than five hours creating severe troubles for the road users.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in their favour and raised slogans against authorities concerned and demanded online examination.

They also blocked other roads. Addressing the protesters, student leaders demanded online exams and asked authorities concerned to accept their demands, otherwise they would expand their protest to other localities.